India's Generic Pharmacy Model Now A Beacon For Global South

As many as 14 countries from the Global South including Afghanistan have been inspired by India's efforts to make affordable medicines accessible to the public and are considering adopting India's generic pharmacy model, according to two sources familiar with the development.

Countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Ghana, Suriname, Nicaragua, Mozambique, and the Solomon Islands have already recognized Indian drug standards. Additionally, Burkina Faso, Fiji Islands, and Saint Kitts and Nevis are in talks with the Indian government to replicate the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) model in their nations.

The scheme will also promote the export of generic medicines manufactured by Indian companies to these countries, Ravi Dadhich, CEO of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Bureau of India, told Mint.

Nations interested in adopting the model will work with the Indian government to meet their specific needs, with exports coordinated through HLL Lifecare Ltd and the Ministry of External Affairs. HLL Lifecare Ltd was selected for its experience in facilitating international medicine exports.

A crucial element in this global adoption is the recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, which sets the standards for the quality and safety of Indian-produced medicines. Regulated by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), these standards are legally enforceable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

As part of PMBJP's international expansion, the Indian government has presented the benefits of Janaushadhi medicines to ambassadors from 91 countries. Recently, delegations from Burkina Faso, Fiji Islands, and Saint Kitts and Nevis visited PMBI’s headquarters, central warehouse, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras to explore the scheme’s implementation in their countries.

Queries to the Ministry of External Affairs and the embassies of the 14 countries in New Delhi remained unanswered.

India’s first International Janaushadhi Kendra was launched in Mauritius in July, offering essential medicines, including cardiovascular, analgesic, ophthalmic, and anti-allergic drugs.

This initiative underscores India’s commitment to supporting the Global South with affordable healthcare solutions, enhancing India’s influence in the region.

Launched in 2008, PMBJP currently operates 12,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across India, with plans to expand to 25,000 by 2026.

India also hosted the third Voice of Global South Summit on August 17, attended by representatives from 123 countries. The summit highlighted the Global South's collective efforts in addressing international challenges, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.