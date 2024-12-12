India's Nuclear Power Generation To Triple By 2031: Jitendra Singh

India's nuclear power generation capacity has nearly doubled in the last decade, rising from 4,780 MW in 2014 to 8,081 MW in 2024, according to Union Minister for the Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, who addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister further revealed that India's atomic energy capacity is projected to triple to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, reflecting the country’s commitment to scaling up its nuclear infrastructure.

Singh highlighted that nine atomic power projects are currently under construction, with several others in the pre-project phase, signalling India’s dedication to expanding its nuclear energy capabilities. He also discussed the revision of India’s power distribution framework, which has allocated 50 per cent of electricity from atomic plants to the home state, 35 per cent to neighbouring states, and 15 per cent to the national grid, ensuring equitable resource distribution in line with the federal structure of the nation.

The minister attributed the growth in nuclear power generation to key initiatives, such as the bulk approval of 10 nuclear reactors, increased funding, collaborations with public sector undertakings, and limited private sector involvement. He also credited technological advancements and streamlined administrative processes for bolstering India's nuclear infrastructure.

Singh underscored the diverse applications of atomic energy, including its use in agriculture, healthcare, and the defense sector. He noted that atomic energy has contributed to the development of 70 mutagenic crop varieties, the introduction of advanced isotopes for cancer treatment, and the creation of cost-effective, lightweight bulletproof jackets for defense. Additionally, Singh highlighted India’s significant thorium reserves, which account for 21 per cent of the global total. Indigenous projects like "Bhavani" are being developed to utilize this resource, reducing the country's reliance on imported uranium and other materials.

