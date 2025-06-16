Iran Planning to Kill US President Donald Trump, Claims Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that Iran is actively plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, whom it sees as a major threat to its nuclear ambitions.

Advertisment

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Netanyahu said, "They want to kill him. He's enemy number one." He described Trump as a decisive leader who refused to appease Iran, unlike past administrations. "He tore up the fake [nuclear] agreement, killed Qasem Soleimani, and made it clear—‘you cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.’"

The Israeli Prime Minister claimed that Iran is equally targeting him, revealing that a missile had once struck the bedroom window of his residence.\

Positioning himself as Trump’s "junior partner" in confronting Iran, Netanyahu said Israel is dealing with what he called a "dual existential threat": Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program and the expansion of its ballistic missile arsenal.

"Within three years, they could produce 10,000 missiles annually—each weighing a ton and reaching Mach 6—targeting our cities. No nation, especially one the size of Israel, can endure that," he said, defending Israel’s aggressive military response.

Netanyahu described the recent Israeli strikes on Iran—part of Operation Rising Lion—as "one of the greatest military operations in history." He claimed the offensive had significantly set back Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The Israeli leader insisted that the action was not only in self-defense but also in the interest of global security. "By acting now, we protected not just Israel, but the world," he said, dismissing diplomatic negotiations with Iran as futile. "Talks are going nowhere," he added.

Following Israel’s operation, Iran retaliated with a large-scale ballistic missile barrage targeting Israeli cities. However, according to Netanyahu, most of the projectiles were successfully intercepted.

Reaffirming Israel’s stance, Netanyahu said his country is prepared to take any measures necessary to eliminate the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Addressing the Iranian people directly, he said, "You have been oppressed for five decades by the same Islamic regime that openly threatens to wipe Israel off the map."

Also Read: Iran Appoints New Chiefs After Top Generals Assassinated in Israeli Strike