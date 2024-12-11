Israel Denies Advancing Towards Damascus Amid Strikes

Israel launched a significant series of airstrikes across Syria while advancing into the country’s buffer zone, according to a Syrian opposition war monitor. The Israeli Defense Minister announced that forces had successfully destroyed Syria’s navy. Israel confirmed that its military had entered a buffer zone in southern Syria, established over 50 years ago after the 1973 Mideast war, following the ousting of President Bashar Assad. However, it remains unclear whether Israeli troops have gone beyond this area. Despite speculation, Israel denied reports of advancing towards Syria’s capital, Damascus.

Over the past 48 hours, Israel conducted more than 350 airstrikes targeting “most of the strategic weapons stockpiles” in Syria to prevent them from falling into the hands of extremists. The strikes hit various sites, including air defence systems, military airfields, missile depots, and weapons production facilities in Damascus and other cities. Media persons in the Syrian capital reported hearing heavy airstrikes overnight and into Tuesday morning.

In addition to airstrikes, Israeli missile ships targeted two Syrian navy facilities, where around 15 Syrian naval vessels were docked. While Israel did not confirm the exact number of ships hit, private security firm Ambrey reported evidence of at least six Soviet-era missile ships being struck.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel aims to establish a demilitarized zone in southern Syria. Speaking at a naval base in Haifa, Katz explained that the Israeli military intends to create a “defence zone free of weapons and terrorist threats in southern Syria, without a permanent Israeli presence, in order to prevent terrorism in Syria from taking root.” He warned Syrian rebels that “whoever follows Assad’s path will end up like Assad,” emphasizing Israel’s commitment to preventing extremist threats. Israel has long expressed concerns that the Syria-Lebanon border could be used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah militants.

The geopolitical situation in the region is delicate, with Damascus only about 25 miles (40 kilometres) from the buffer zone, and Israeli territory lying just a few miles further. No immediate response has been received from insurgent groups, such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which control much of Syria.

As the situation in Syria evolves, the ousted Syrian government is transitioning power to a new cabinet led by Mohammed al-Bashir, who heads the rebel alliance’s “salvation government.” Reports indicate that the transitional period will last until March.

Damascus "More Beautiful Now"

In Damascus, life is gradually returning to normal after Assad’s flight from the country. Private banks have reopened, and shops in the ancient Hamidiyeh market have resumed business. Citizens in the capital expressed optimism, with some commenting that “Damascus is more beautiful now,” citing the end of the oppressive regime.

Despite the relative calm in the capital, signs of disorder remain. The United Nations reported incidents of looting at aid warehouses in Damascus and surrounding areas.

Following the overthrow of Assad, Israeli forces entered the roughly 400-square-kilometer (155-square-mile) buffer zone in southern Syria. Israel claimed that this move was necessary to safeguard its citizens from potential attacks. Israel has a history of occupying territories seized during conflicts, such as the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not internationally recognized, except by the United States.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israel had carried out over 300 airstrikes across Syria since the rebels toppled Assad. There are also reports that Israeli forces have advanced along the Syrian-Lebanese border, coming within 25 kilometres (15 miles) of Damascus, although Israel has denied this.

Israel Denies Damascus Advance

Israeli military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani denied reports of Israeli tanks advancing towards Damascus, stating that Israeli troops are stationed within the buffer zone solely for defensive purposes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the airstrikes, stating that the operations were aimed at eliminating remnants of Assad’s military capabilities. Netanyahu also expressed Israel’s interest in establishing relations with Syria’s new government.

Israel’s Operations Condemned

Israel's actions have drawn condemnation from neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, which accused Israel of exploiting Syria's turmoil and violating international law. Turkey, a key supporter of the Syrian opposition, also condemned Israel’s actions, accusing it of adopting an “occupier mentality.” The United Nations echoed these concerns, with spokesman Stephane Dujarric noting that Israel’s actions violate the 1974 disengagement agreement and calling on both Israel and Syria to uphold it.