ISRO Satellite Shows Maha Kumbh Mela as Millions Take Holy Dip

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released a series of satellite images showcasing the massive infrastructure developments made for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

The images, captured by the EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) ‘C’ band microwave satellite, offer a detailed view of the extensive preparations near the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers.

These high-resolution, all-weather images (FRS-1, 2.25m) provide a time series view of the ongoing construction, highlighting the creation of Shivalay Park, an India-shaped park covering 12 acres, designed as a major attraction for the festival. The satellite imagery, taken on three separate dates, tracks the progress of this landmark project.

The images also reveal the development of the Tent City and other key infrastructure required to accommodate millions of devotees during the mega spiritual event. Time series images of Triveni Sangam, captured in September 2023 and December 29, 2024, illustrate the rapid transformation of the area, while the Parade Grounds are shown undergoing significant changes in preparation for the gathering.

Further satellite images zoom into the River Ganges, showing the temporary pontoon bridges constructed for the event. These images have proven to be invaluable for the Uttar Pradesh administration, assisting in disaster management efforts and ensuring safety protocols to prevent incidents such as stampedes.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is expected to draw up to 400 million devotees over the course of six weeks, surpassing the population of the United States. This year, top political leaders and international figures are also set to attend the event.

It may be mentioned that, On Wednesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a cabinet meeting within the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds, where he announced new development projects and policy changes aimed at furthering the state’s growth. The cabinet members later participated in a holy dip at the Sangam, marking their involvement in the historic event.