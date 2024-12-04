ISRO To Launch PROBA-3 Mission Satellites Today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59/Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday at 16:08 IST. The mission will see the PSLV-C59 carry a payload of approximately 550 kilograms of satellites into a highly elliptical orbit.

The PROBA-3 mission, an "In-Orbit Demonstration (IOD) mission," is being led by the European Space Agency (ESA). ISRO shared an update on X, stating, "Liftoff Day is Here! PSLV-C59, showcasing the proven expertise of ISRO, is ready to deliver ESA's PROBA-3 satellites into orbit. This mission, powered by NSIL with ISRO's engineering excellence, reflects the strength of international collaboration. A proud milestone in India's space journey and a shining example of global partnerships."

The mission will launch two spacecraft—the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC)—in a "stacked configuration," with one spacecraft positioned on top of the other. PSLV, known for its capability to carry various payloads into space, was the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages, and the first PSLV was successfully launched in October 1994.

According to ISRO, PSLV-C59 will lift off with a total mass of around 320 tonnes, and the mission will proceed in four stages. The successful execution of this mission underscores the "trusted precision" of the PSLV and the ongoing collaboration between ISRO and international agencies.

