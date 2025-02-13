What’s Next for Manipur? President's Rule Raises Questions on State’s Future

In a significant development, President Droupadi Murmu has issued a Proclamation declaring the imposition of President's Rule in the State of Manipur on Thursday.

The decision follows a report from the Governor of Manipur and after considering other relevant information, the President concluded that the situation in the state had reached a point where the government could no longer function according to the provisions of the Constitution of India.

Exercising her powers under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, the President has assumed all functions of the Government of Manipur and the powers vested in the Governor of the state. Additionally, the President has declared that the powers of the State Legislature will now be exercised by or under the authority of Parliament.

Key Provisions of the Proclamation:

Assumption of Powers by the President: President Murmu will take over the functions of the State Government and the powers held by the Governor, with the option to act through the Governor to the extent she deems necessary. Suspension of Certain Constitutional Provisions: The Proclamation also suspends several provisions of the Constitution, including articles related to the legislative functions, executive power distribution, and financial procedures of the state. These include provisions concerning the state’s legislative business, reports from the Comptroller and Auditor-General, and functions of the state’s ministers. Role of the President and Parliament: Any reference to the Governor in the Constitution, in relation to Manipur, will now be read as a reference to the President. Likewise, references to the state Legislature will be interpreted as referring to Parliament. The President’s decision also includes provisions for making laws on behalf of the state through Parliament and other authorities. Impact on Legislative and Executive Functions: Key constitutional articles related to the functioning of the Legislative Assembly, including those regarding resolutions, the passing of laws, and legislative proceedings, will remain suspended. This is in line with the President’s assumption of governance. Manipur’s Legislative Acts Under the President’s Rule: Any legislative actions taken by Parliament under the President’s Rule will be deemed as acts of the State Legislature, as per the Constitution’s provisions. The laws made will have the same legal effect as those made by the state legislature.

This decision marks a significant shift in the governance of Manipur, placing the state under central administration until the President determines that normalcy can be restored.

