Jasleen Royal to Open for Coldplay, First Indian Artist to Do So

In a historic moment for Indian music, singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has been announced as the opening act for Coldplay’s highly anticipated Music of the Spheres India tour. Jasleen becomes the first Indian artist to perform as an opener for the iconic British rock band, marking a milestone in her illustrious career.

The singer shared her excitement on Instagram on Saturday, posting a series of pictures that gave fans a glimpse into her preparations for the musical extravaganza. Alongside the images, her caption read: “Life lately. Sing, sleep, cuddle, repeat. One week to go for the Coldplay - Music of the Spheres India Tour.”

The announcement has drawn an outpouring of love and support from fans. One follower, reminiscing about her early days, commented, “Watching her since she came in India’s Got Talent, so happy to see her achieving so much in life.” Another wrote, “Creating a legacy! Can’t wait,” while a third declared, “It’s gonna be epic!”

Jasleen Royal: A Rising Star

Jasleen Royal, known for her soulful tracks such as Heeriye Heeriye, Din Shagna Da, Nit Nit, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, and more, has been a trailblazer in the Indian music scene. This opportunity to share the stage with Coldplay further cements her place on the global stage.

Coldplay’s India Tour Dates

Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. The band will also play two shows at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. The concerts are part of the band’s acclaimed Music of the Spheres world tour, which has drawn millions of fans worldwide.

The overwhelming demand for tickets has led BookMyShow to release additional tickets, which went live on Saturday at 4:00 pm. Fans who missed out earlier now have another chance to witness the legendary band live in action.

Ahmedabad Show Notice

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concerts have drawn the attention of local authorities. A notice was issued to the band’s frontman Chris Martin, emphasizing safety measures, including mandatory hearing protection for children and restrictions on involving them on stage. Authorities also instructed the organizers to ensure sound levels do not exceed 120 decibels.

As excitement builds for the tour, Jasleen Royal’s opening act is a proud moment for Indian music, setting the stage for what promises to be a spectacular musical celebration.