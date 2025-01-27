Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year 2024

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been honored with the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 award, recognizing his exceptional performances over the past year. This accolade marks a historic achievement for Bumrah, who delivered a record-breaking season, solidifying his reputation as one of the finest Test bowlers of the modern era.

Bumrah made a triumphant return to Test cricket in late 2023 following a prolonged absence due to a back injury. Since then, he has been instrumental in India's bowling attack across home and overseas conditions. His impact was particularly evident in crucial encounters, including India's victories against South Africa in Cape Town and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his precision and adaptability stood out.

Throughout 2024, Bumrah emerged as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, claiming 71 wickets in just 13 matches. His statistics for the year were remarkable, maintaining an average of 14.92 and a strike rate of 30.1, numbers that are extraordinary in an era dominated by high-scoring games.

A significant milestone in his career came when he surpassed the 200-wicket mark, becoming the 12th Indian bowler to achieve the feat. Notably, he accomplished this with an average of 19.4, the lowest in Test history for any bowler with at least 200 dismissals.

Bumrah played a key role in India’s series triumphs against England and Bangladesh at home, as well as their commanding performances in South Africa and Australia. His standout performance came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was named Player of the Series after securing 32 wickets in five matches.

One of the most defining moments of his year was during the Perth Test, where Bumrah, acting as stand-in captain for an injury-hit Indian side, delivered a sensational 5/30 in the first innings, setting the stage for India’s dominant 295-run victory.

