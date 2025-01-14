Jasprit Bumrah Takes ICC Men's Player Of The Month Award For December

Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. The Indian pacer’s remarkable performances during India’s tour of Australia in December have earned him this prestigious accolade, overcoming stiff competition from Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.

Advertisment

According to the ICC's official release, Bumrah was the standout performer in India’s bowling attack during the three-Test series, claiming an impressive 22 wickets at a remarkable average of 14.22. His efforts were instrumental in keeping India competitive against Australia throughout the series.

Bumrah’s brilliance was evident right from the first match in Adelaide, where he played a crucial role in minimizing Australia's lead by taking four wickets in the first innings. He followed this with a sensational spell in Brisbane, where he dismantled the Australian batting line-up, claiming six wickets in the first innings and three more in the second innings to finish with a nine-wicket match haul. Despite the rain-affected conditions, Bumrah’s efforts helped India secure a draw, keeping them alive in the series.

In the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Bumrah again rose to the occasion, taking four wickets in the first innings and adding a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling Australia out for 234. Though India’s batting faltered, leading to an 184-run defeat, Bumrah’s performances stood out in an otherwise tough tour for the Indian team.

Bumrah’s outstanding contributions were not only pivotal in India’s efforts but also earned him the Player of the Series award. His brilliance with the ball solidified his position as one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket. During the series, he also reached a significant milestone, taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to achieve this feat in terms of balls bowled. He also made history by becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

For his game-changing performances and consistent match-winning displays, Jasprit Bumrah has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2024.

Also Read: Bumrah Becomes Highest-Ranked Indian Test Bowler in ICC History