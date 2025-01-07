Jayanta Malla Elected VP of Athletic Federation of India

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has been elected as the Vice President of the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) during its Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh. His election, which was uncontested, secures the post for the next four years, further solidifying his position in the country's sporting landscape.

Mallabaruah, who also serves as the President of the Assam Athletic Association, has been a driving force behind the promotion and development of athletics in Assam. His new role at the national level reflects his growing influence in shaping the future of Indian athletics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallabaruah expressed his gratitude and commitment to advancing the sport.

“I am deeply honored by the trust and responsibility placed in me,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity to elevate athletics in India, strengthen grassroots initiatives, and create a more dynamic and inclusive sporting ecosystem across the country.”

Honored to have been elected as the Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India at its Annual General Meeting in Chandigarh today. This role, entrusted to me for the next four years, presents a tremendous opportunity to serve the athletics community, strengthen grassroots… — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) January 7, 2025

As the new Vice President of AFI, Mallabaruah plans to champion the development of athletic programs, with a strong focus on nurturing talent from the grassroots level. His leadership is expected to bring fresh perspectives to India’s athletic community, helping to build a stronger foundation for the next generation of athletes.