JEE Main 2025 Results Declared: 24 Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), revealing that 24 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile score. The prestigious engineering entrance exam was conducted in two sessions, held in January and April, and saw enthusiastic participation from across the country.
This year, a total of 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for the exam, and 14,75,103 appeared. The January session alone saw 13,11,544 registrations, with 12,58,136 students actually appearing for the test. In the April session, 10,61,840 candidates registered, and 9,92,350 took the exam. Conducted as a computer-based test in 13 languages, JEE Main 2025 was held across 300 cities, including 15 international centers such as Dubai, Singapore, Doha, and Washington DC.
Among the 24 students who achieved a 100 percentile, Rajasthan emerged as the top-performing state with seven candidates. Maharashtra and Telangana followed with four toppers each, while Uttar Pradesh had three. West Bengal produced two perfect scorers, and one each hailed from Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Notably, two female candidates — Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh — featured among the top scorers.
Alongside the results, NTA also announced the percentile cut-offs for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced 2025. For the unreserved category, the minimum required percentile was 93.10. The cut-off stood at 80.38 for candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 79.43 for OBC-NCL, 61.15 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 47.90 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) in the UR category, the cut-off was significantly lower, at just 0.0079 percentile.
To maintain the integrity of the examination, NTA implemented a range of advanced security measures, including AI-powered video analytics, biometric attendance, live CCTV surveillance, and 5G jammers. Despite these measures, results of 110 candidates were withheld for involvement in unfair practices, and 23 others were flagged due to discrepancies in identity verification.
Out of the total candidates, 8,33,536 had registered for both sessions of the exam, with 7,75,383 appearing in both. For those who took the test twice, the better of the two scores was considered in the final results.
With the JEE Main results now out, eligible candidates will move on to the next stage — the JEE Advanced — which paves the way for admission into India’s prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
