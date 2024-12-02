Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Final Act as US President

In a controversial move, outgoing US President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son Hunter Biden on Sunday night, sparing him from a potential jail term for federal felony gun and tax convictions. The decision marks a reversal of Biden’s previous assurances that he would not use presidential powers to benefit his family.

Hunter Biden had been facing sentencing for a gun-related conviction in Delaware and a guilty plea on tax charges in California. The pardon comes just weeks before his punishment was to be finalized and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The long-standing legal troubles surrounding Hunter began in December 2020, when he publicly revealed he was under federal investigation, shortly after his father’s 2020 election win. Despite this, President Biden had repeatedly dismissed the possibility of a pardon, telling reporters in June, “I will abide by the jury decision. I will not pardon him.”

Even after Trump’s victory earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the administration's stance, stating, “Our answer stands, which is no.”

However, in a statement issued Sunday evening, President Biden announced the pardon, calling the charges politically motivated. “The charges came about only after my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election,” he said, adding, “Hunter was singled out only because he is my son.”

Biden defended his decision, stating, “I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.” He revealed that the decision was made over the Thanksgiving weekend in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he spent time with Hunter and his family.

With this pardon, the legal saga that has plagued Hunter Biden for years comes to an end. The move has drawn sharp criticism from opponents, who view it as a misuse of presidential authority, and support from allies, who see it as a necessary stand against alleged political persecution.