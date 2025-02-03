Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Gather for Holy Dip in Ganga on Basant Panchami

More than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am on Monday, marking the beginning of the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The sacred bathing ritual, initiated by Naga Sadhus at the ghats, is a key part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. "Amrit Snan started on the Ghats by Naga Sadhus. With faith and devotion, the banks of Triveni are witnessing the ancient Indian culture and traditions," the Maha Kumbh administration stated in a post on X.

As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The number of Kalpwasis—devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities—has exceeded 1 million, further elevating the spiritual fervor of the event.

A massive influx of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on Basant Panchami in the early hours of Monday. The event is drawing pilgrims from across the country as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The city witnessed devotees from different parts of the country engaging in religious rituals and charitable acts. It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, making a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day highly significant.

Speaking about the preparations, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi stated, "Today is the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami, and the procession of Mahanirvani Akhara and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara is heading towards the Sangam ghat. Proper arrangements have been made for the safety of devotees."

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwars of various akhadas led processions for the third 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025, with police personnel also offering prayers as saints and Nagas made their way to Triveni Sangam for the sacred ritual.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring, falling on the fifth day of the month of Magha. The festival marks the beginning of preparations for Holi, which takes place forty days later, and honors Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been widely praised by devotees. Many attendees have commended the government’s efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.

To facilitate a seamless experience for devotees, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed across the city and Mela area.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.

