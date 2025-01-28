Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Visit Mahakumbh Mela After Coldplay's India Tour

Chris Martin, co-founder and lead singer of Coldplay, along with Hollywood actress and girlfriend Dakota Johnson, visited the iconic Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The couple's appearance drew massive attention, as they arrived at the sacred gathering dressed in saffron-colored attire.

Their visit came after their recent performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as part of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

In footage captured by news agency ANI, the couple appeared to be in high spirits as they made their way through the bustling crowd, seated in a car. The duo had arrived in India on January 16 to kick off the band's India leg of the tour.

During Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Chris Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to India, performing patriotic songs such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.' The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause as Martin extended Republic Day wishes to the audience.

In a memorable moment during the concert, Chris Martin also dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, humorously acknowledging his destructive bowling skills against England. "O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in all of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Martin jokingly said, as he performed the song.

The Sunday concert was live-streamed on Disney Hotstar, with Chris Martin concluding the show by expressing his gratitude and love for the vibrant audience.

