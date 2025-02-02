Yogi Adityanath Reviews Arrangements for Maha Kumbh's Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami

Ahead of the Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure "zero errors" in the arrangements. During a review meeting in Prayagraj on Saturday, Adityanath emphasized the need for a grand 'shobha yatra' of 'akharas' and timely completion of all necessary preparations.

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical importance of security, urging that the safety and convenience of all attendees be prioritized. He directed officials to expand parking space and minimize the walking distance for devotees. Senior police officers have been tasked with managing traffic at key locations to avoid congestion.

Adityanath stressed that no VIP protocol would be in effect before, during, or after the major bathing days, particularly on Sunday and Monday, which are expected to be critical. The directions come after a stampede on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left 60 others injured due to the overwhelming crowd at the Sangam area.

With Monday's Amrit Snan being of great significance, the Chief Minister urged officials to ensure smooth execution. He instructed the installation of sturdy barriers, elevated signage, and proper lighting to aid the flow of pilgrims. Satellite phones will be deployed for enhanced communication, and additional police forces will be stationed at sensitive locations.

Adityanath also ordered the police verification of suspicious individuals in the Jhunsi area and the removal of encroachments to ensure a safe environment. He further directed that street vendors be relocated to designated areas and that regular police patrols, along with crane and ambulance services, be in place to manage the crowd effectively.

