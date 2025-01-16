Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 25 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Over 25 lakh devotees participated in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati rivers, on Thursday evening, marking the fourth day of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. By 5 pm on Thursday, more than 25 lakh people had visited the sacred site, including over 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 15 lakh additional pilgrims. The total number of devotees at the world's largest religious gathering has surpassed six crore, with over 3.5 crore attending on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

In response to the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration has set up an AI-based computerized lost and found center. "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes, and food for the people who are lost. There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerized lost and found centre. If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense," said Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi.

On Wednesday, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The group, invited by the Ministry of External Affairs’ External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division, took part in the sacred event on Thursday. Denesh Persaud from Guyana expressed his fulfillment, saying, "It's a dream come true. I always wanted to come here and take a holy dip in the River Ganges. I have fulfilled that wish."

Sally El Azab from the United Arab Emirates was among the international pilgrims who traveled to Prayagraj to experience the Kumbh Mela. The delegation also included representatives from Fiji, Finland, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UAE, reflecting global interest in the event.

This year, the Mahakumbh has drawn significant international attention, organized under the leadership of the Yogi government. The accommodations for the visiting delegates were arranged at the Tent City in Arail, a project by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

