Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways Enhances Infrastructure and Services for Pilgrims

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has unveiled several key initiatives to enhance Indian Railways' preparedness for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The measures focus on ensuring safe, seamless, and technologically advanced services for the millions of pilgrims expected to visit the region.

Advertisment

One of the most significant developments is the inauguration of the Kumbh War Room, a dedicated control room at the Railway Board level, which will operate round-the-clock. The War Room will have officials from various departments, including Operations, Commercial, RPF, Mechanical, Engineering, and Electrical, monitoring and coordinating activities to ensure smooth operations.

Additionally, 1,176 CCTV cameras have been installed at nine stations in the Prayagraj region, providing live feeds for real-time surveillance. The War Room will facilitate efficient coordination between district authorities and railway officials to address any challenges promptly.

To further assist pilgrims, Indian Railways has introduced a multilingual communication system at key stations such as Prayagraj, Naini, Cheoki, and Subedarganj. The 12-language announcement system and a facilitation booklet available in 22 languages will help ensure that pilgrims can easily navigate the stations and access necessary information.

During the Kumbh period, Indian Railways will operate a total of 13,000 trains, including 10,000 regular trains and 3,134 special trains—4.5 times more than during the previous Kumbh. These will consist of 1,869 short-distance trains, 706 long-distance trains, and 559 ring trains. To ensure smooth passenger operations, freight trains have been diverted to Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC). Over the past three years, Rs 5,000 crore has been invested in infrastructure development to support these operations.

Passenger facilities in the Prayagraj region have been significantly expanded. A total of 48 platforms, 21 Foot Over Bridges (FoBs), and 23 permanent holding areas with a combined capacity of over 1 lakh pilgrims have been added. The number of ticketing counters has also increased, with 554 counters in total, including 151 mobile UTS counters. In addition, 21 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) have been constructed to enhance both road and rail mobility. The 12-language announcement system is also being implemented across all nine key stations.

Infrastructure projects worth ₹3,700 crore, such as the Banaras-Prayagraj doubling project (which includes the Ganga Bridge) and the Phaphamau-Janghai doubling project, are also part of the extensive preparations.

With an estimated 40 crore pilgrims expected to visit during Maha Kumbh 2025, including 5 crore on Mauni Amavasya alone, Indian Railways is prioritizing crowd management.

The deployment of 1,176 CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring, the expansion of holding areas, and the introduction of special color-coded tickets and barcode-enabled UTS systems are all aimed at ensuring a smooth experience for visitors.

Also Read: Adani Group Partners ISKCON To Serve Free Meals At Maha Kumbh Mela