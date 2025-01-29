Maha Kumbh Stampede: Nearly 40 Casualties Reported So Far

At least 39 people are feared dead following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India early on Wednesday. Bodies continue to be brought to a local morgue, with a Reuters witness reporting 39 bodies inside. Three police sources, speaking anonymously, confirmed nearly 40 bodies had been recovered.

Although more than 12 hours had passed since the incident, no official casualty count had been released. However, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the victims and calling the incident “extremely sad.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the stampede to devotees attempting to jump over barricades designed to manage the crowd. One witness told Reuters that four members of her family had died, adding, “Police didn’t make proper arrangements. They are responsible for this.”

Outside the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College hospital morgue, 15 ambulances were reported, and dozens of people were seen searching for their loved ones. The Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu religious gathering held once every 12 years, attracts millions of pilgrims. Authorities had anticipated a record 100 million attendees on Wednesday, part of a six-week event expected to draw over 400 million people.

