Mahakumbh: Over 30.29 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip by 10 AM on Friday

In an awe-inspiring display of faith, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'kalpwasis,' braved the biting cold to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Friday.

Advertisment

The holy ritual, captured in drone visuals, showcases a sea of devotees immersed in spirituality as they honour this sacred tradition. According to official data from the Uttar Pradesh government, by 10 AM, the total number of devotees had already crossed this monumental figure.

Since the commencement of the Mahakumbh, more than 102 million people have participated in this sacred gathering, reaffirming the significance of this mega-spiritual event. On Thursday, the number of bathers surpassed the 10 crore mark, a remarkable milestone that demonstrates the immense pull of the Kumbh Mela.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates that the ongoing Maha Kumbh will welcome over 45 crore visitors, a projection further supported by the early achievement of 10 crore bathers.

The morning Aarti, an integral part of the devotional celebration along the Ganga ghats, added a spiritual ambience to the event. Priests, holding large lighted oil lamps, led the offering of flowers and diyas, paying homage to the Ganga River, which is revered by millions. This ritual has left visitors in awe, as they witness people from diverse cultures, languages, and traditions coming together at the Sangam for a common purpose—spiritual cleansing.

In a powerful message of global unity, several devotees from Russia and Ukraine, nations embroiled in a prolonged conflict, attended the Maha Kumbh Mela on Thursday. Their participation, alongside others from countries such as Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA, underscored the unifying power of spirituality.

A devotee from Russia expressed the importance of peace and unity, stated, "I came here from Russia, and my Guru Maa came from Ukraine. Many of my Guru sisters and brothers have come from countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Europe, and the USA. We all came here for the Maha Kumbh to take a bath in the Ganga on this auspicious day. As we know, all deities and divine energies come to bathe in the Ganga waters, so we follow their example."

She further emphasized, "This is a great gathering of people in the world. It's the biggest festival ever, and we all come here as Sadhu...whether it's female or male, Russian, Ukrainian, or Indian, we all are here...we all follow Sanatana Dharma."

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the sacred ritual at Triveni Sangam, marking his presence with several ministers of his cabinet.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to draw millions of devotees, authorities are preparing for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, expecting even larger crowds of spiritual seekers.

The Maha Kumbh Mela remains not only a celebration of devotion but a beacon of peace, unity, and spirituality, drawing people from all corners of the globe to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.