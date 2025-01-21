Maha Kumbh Turns Global Market Hub for UP’s Handicrafts and GI Products

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, spanning nearly one-and-a-half months, is set to elevate Uttar Pradesh’s global stature, an official spokesperson stated. With top Indian companies investing ₹30,000 crore in marketing, the event is expected to expand markets for Indian and local products, advancing the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives.

A major highlight of the Maha Kumbh is a grand exhibition of ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) spread across 6,000 sqmt, showcasing numerous GI-certified products that reflect Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural and geographical heritage. Visitors are experiencing a diverse array of products, including Kashi’s famous thandai, lalpeda, and Banarasi saris, Gorakhpur’s terracotta, Mirzapur’s brass utensils, and Pratapgarh’s amla products. The MSME department estimates a business turnover of approximately ₹35 crore during the event.

The Maha Kumbh is also providing a platform for other states to showcase their cultural diversity, with vibrant pavilions from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, and Leh, further enriching the event’s cultural mosaic.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has played a crucial role in this transformation through the ODOP scheme, positioning UP as a global brand since 2018. The initiative has successfully spotlighted unique products from each district, boosting artisans’ livelihoods through branding and market expansion.

With rising demand for products like Siddharthnagar’s Kala Namak rice, Gorakhpur’s terracotta art, Kushinagar’s banana-based items, and Muzaffarnagar’s jaggery in domestic and international markets, the government is now planning to expand the ODOP scheme further.

