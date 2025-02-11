Maharashtra Reports 167 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases, 7 Deaths Under Probe

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) across the state, with 167 cases confirmed so far. Authorities have also recorded seven deaths, one of which has been definitively linked to GBS, while six others remain under investigation.

The outbreak has been notably concentrated in Pune and its surrounding regions. The case distribution includes 39 from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, 91 from newly incorporated villages in the PMC area, 29 from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 25 from Pune Rural, and 8 cases from other districts.

Health officials stated that 48 patients are currently receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 21 of them on ventilators. Encouragingly, 91 patients have been discharged after successful treatment.

State health authorities are intensifying surveillance and closely monitoring the situation in the affected areas. In response to the outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken decisive action to mitigate potential sources of contamination.

On February 6, PMC officials sealed 30 private water supply plants in Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjacent areas along Sinhgad Road, which have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action followed water quality tests that revealed contamination with Escherichia coli bacteria. Some of the plants were operating without proper permits, while others failed to use adequate disinfectants and chlorine to ensure safe drinking water.

Earlier, on February 3, the Union Health Minister convened a high-level meeting with key health and medical officials from Maharashtra to review the public health measures being implemented. The discussion focused on patient testing, treatment protocols, and strategies to prevent further spread of GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The Maharashtra Health Department urges residents in affected areas to exercise caution and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.