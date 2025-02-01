Assam Reports First Fatal Case of GBS as 17-Year-Old Girl Succumbs in Guwahati

Assam has reported its first fatal case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare and serious neurological disorder that has raised concerns across the country. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Afia Zeenat, a resident of Pathar Quarry in Guwahati.

Afia had been receiving treatment at Pratiksha Hospital in Guwahati since January 21. Despite medical intervention, she tragically passed away on Friday night at approximately 9:30 PM while still under care.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nervous system, leading to symptoms like weakness, numbness, and even paralysis. Typically, the condition begins with tingling and weakness in the feet and hands, which can progress rapidly and lead to paralysis. In severe cases, it can be life-threatening, requiring emergency medical treatment.

Although the exact cause of GBS remains unclear, it is often preceded by an infection such as a respiratory or gastrointestinal illness, including COVID-19. It can also be triggered by the Zika virus.

While there is no definitive cure for GBS, treatments are available that help manage symptoms and support recovery. Most individuals recover fully, but the condition can take time, with some needing up to several years for a complete recovery. Some may experience lasting effects, including fatigue or persistent weakness.

Common Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

• Tingling or a "pins and needles" sensation in the fingers, toes, wrists, or ankles

• Muscle weakness that starts in the legs and spreads to the upper body

• Difficulty walking or climbing stairs, unsteady gait

• Trouble with facial movements, including speaking, chewing, or swallowing

• Double vision or difficulty moving the eyes

• Severe pain that can feel achy or shooting, often worse at night

• Difficulty with bladder or bowel control

• Rapid heart rate

• Fluctuations in blood pressure

• Difficulty breathing

GBS progresses quickly, with the most significant weakness usually occurring within two weeks of the onset of symptoms.

Types of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

GBS manifests in several forms, with the main types being:

• Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP): The most common form in North America and Europe, characterized by muscle weakness starting in the lower body and spreading upwards.

• Miller Fisher Syndrome (MFS): Primarily affects the eyes, often leading to paralysis starting there, along with unsteady walking. MFS is more prevalent in Asia than in the U.S.

• Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy (AMAN) and Acute Motor-Sensory Axonal Neuropathy (AMSAN): Less common in the U.S., but more frequent in countries such as China, Japan, and Mexico.

When to Seek Medical Help

Consult a healthcare provider if you experience mild tingling in your toes or fingers that is not worsening. Seek emergency medical attention if you encounter:

• Tingling that starts in your feet or toes and moves upward

• Rapidly spreading weakness or tingling

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath while lying flat

• Choking on saliva

GBS is a serious medical condition requiring immediate attention, as it can deteriorate rapidly. Early intervention increases the chances of a full recovery.

