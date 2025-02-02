Major Anti-Naxal Op in Chhattisgarh: 8 Militants Dead, Arms Cache Recovered

In a major blow to Naxalite activities, security forces destroyed a Naxalite camp during an intense encounter in the Todka Korcholi forest area under Gangaloor police station in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday.

The operation resulted in the death of eight Naxalites and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

According to officials, the joint anti-Naxal operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA 202 unit, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion. The encounter began around 8:30 AM when security forces, acting on specific intelligence about armed Naxalite cadres, engaged the militants in a fierce gunfight.

During the operation, two DRG jawans sustained minor injuries. However, officials confirmed that both are in stable condition and out of danger.

Security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons from the site, including an Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and a BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher), indicating the Naxalites’ preparedness for heavy resistance.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav stated that the operation was launched following credible information about the presence of Naxal cadres linked to the West Bastar division’s Gangaloor Area Committee, Company No. 2, and Militia Company.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, highlighted the success of ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division. “In the past 32 days alone, security forces have recovered the bodies of 33 Naxalites, reflecting the effectiveness of sustained operations against the banned CPI (Maoist) organization,” he said.

The identification process of the deceased Naxalites is underway, with officials suspecting that more militants may have been killed or injured during the encounter. Reinforcement teams are continuing search and combing operations in the surrounding forest areas to track down any remaining Naxalite operatives.

