14 Naxals, Including Leader With Rs 1 Cr Bounty, Killed in Chhattisgarh Police Encounter

At least 14 Naxals were killed in a fierce encounter with Chhattisgarh police at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Monday.

Advertisment

The operation, which is still ongoing, also resulted in the death of a notorious Naxal leader, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head.

Further details of the operation are expected to be shared by authorities as the encounter continues.

This incident follows a series of recent Naxal-related attacks in the region. On January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were injured after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh. The attack occurred during a road-opening mission between Camp Garpa and Garpa village. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar confirmed the attack and assured that more details would be provided later.

Earlier, on January 16, two CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast near Putkel village under Basaguda police station in Bijapur district. The blast was allegedly carried out by Naxalites.

On January 12, five Naxals, including two women, were killed in another encounter with security forces in Bijapur. The forces recovered several weapons and explosives, including an SLR rifle, a 12-bore rifle, a BGL launcher, and a locally made Bharmar gun, as well as Maoist literature and other Naxal materials from the National Park area in Bijapur district.

Commenting on the ongoing efforts against Naxalism, IG Bastar P. Sundarraj confirmed that bodies of 12 Naxals, including five women, were recovered from the January 16 encounter. "A large number of arms and ammunition were also seized. We remain committed to taking decisive action against Naxalism," said Sundarraj.

The Chhattisgarh police and security forces continue their operations to counter the Naxal threat in the region.

Also Read: 12 Naxals Including 5 Females Killed In Encounter At Maharashtra Border