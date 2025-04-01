Major Militant Bust in Manipur: Five KCP-Noyon Cadres Arrested, Arms and Ammo Seized

In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police arrested five active members of the KCP-Noyon group from different locations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts. The arrested individuals were found in possession of arms and ammunition, reinforcing security concerns in the region.

According to Manipur Police, the arrested militants have been identified as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh (27), Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24), Soubam Rohit Singh (23), Leishangthem Naobi Singh (33), and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei (25). The arrests were made on March 31 as part of an intensified operation against militant outfits operating in the state.

The detained individuals were actively engaged in extortion and intimidation activities. During the operation, security forces seized one 9mm pistol loaded with three live rounds, a pistol holster, three mobile phones, and two two-wheelers from the accused.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police and security forces intensified their counter-insurgency operations across the state, recovering a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives over the past 24 hours.

During a search operation on March 29 in the Tengnoupal district, security personnel recovered three country-made heavy mortar launchers, five metal improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one additional IED, five kilograms of plastic explosives, and a variety of firearms and ammunition. The seized items included a 7.62mm country-made pistol with a magazine, a 7.65mm pistol with a magazine, four AK-47 rounds, six SLR rounds, six 12-bore cartridges, 200 grams of gunpowder, two helmets, and two bulletproof jacket harnesses.

Police confirmed that five of the recovered IEDs and one plastic IED were safely destroyed in situ, while the remnants were deposited at Tengnoupal Police Station.

These developments come in the wake of the ongoing security crisis in Manipur, which led to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025. The central government took control after receiving a report from the state governor regarding the deteriorating law and order situation.

The unrest in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following violent clashes that erupted after a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU). The protest was held in opposition to the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, leading to widespread violence and instability in the state.

