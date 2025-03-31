Manipur: Security Forces Seize Weapons, Explosives in Statewide Raids; Militants Nabbed

Security forces in Manipur have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives while arresting several insurgents, drug traffickers, and illegal poppy cultivators in a series of operations across the state.

According to officials, search operations were carried out over the past 24 hours in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. While tensions remain, authorities stated that the situation is under control.

During a major operation in Tengnoupal district on March 29, security forces seized three heavy mortar launchers, five metal improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five kilograms of plastic explosives, firearms, and ammunition. Several IEDs were destroyed on-site, and the remnants were deposited at the local police station.

In Bishnupur district, an active cadre of the insurgent group Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)], identified as Salam Malemnganba Singh, was arrested near Upoki village. Authorities seized a mobile phone from his possession, which is being examined for further leads.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Kangpokpi district led to the arrest of six drug traffickers and the seizure of 174 soap cases of suspected brown sugar along with a four-wheeler used in the crime. In the same district, security forces also arrested four individuals involved in illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village.

Another insurgent, Thoudam Suresh Singh of the KCP (PWG)-Lamyanba Khuman faction, was apprehended in Jiribam district on March 30.

Security forces continue to ensure the safe movement of vehicles along National Highway-2, escorting 283 essential goods carriers through sensitive areas. Across the state, 112 checkpoints have been set up in both hill and valley regions, with security personnel maintaining strict vigilance.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious of false information and misinformation circulating on social media. A dedicated rumor verification helpline (9233522822) has been set up for citizens to verify claims before sharing them. Officials also warned that legal action will be taken against individuals spreading fake news or withholding looted arms and ammunition.

Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February 13, 2025, following a report from the state governor. The region has been witnessing tensions since ethnic clashes erupted on May 3, 2023, during protests led by the All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSU) against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

