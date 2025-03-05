Man Found Dead in Guwahati Lodge, Police Suspect Suicide

A young man was allegedly found dead at a lodge in Guwahati’s Six Mile area on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Mrinal Medhi, a resident of Chandmari.

According to sources, the youth had checked into Room no. 305 of Brahmaputra lodge on Tuesday evening. Later, around midnight, hotel staff received a call from his girlfriend, following which they went up to his room, only to find his lifeless body inside.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the youth may have died by suicide due to reasons related to his relationship. Further probe is underway.

