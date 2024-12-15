Mango Founder Isak Andic Dies in Accident at Collbato Caves in Spain

Isak Andic, the visionary founder of the Spanish fashion giant Mango, has died in a tragic accident, the company announced on Saturday. The 71-year-old businessman, credited with turning Mango into a global fashion powerhouse, reportedly fell into a 320-foot ravine in the Salnitre de Collbato caves near Barcelona.

Toni Ruiz, Mango’s CEO, issued a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of Andic, describing him as a transformative leader and the soul of the company.

“He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership, and his unwavering commitment to the values he instilled in our company,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said that Andic’s legacy extended beyond business achievements, reflecting his human qualities and his enduring care for the organization. “His demise leaves a huge void,” he added, calling on the company to honor Andic’s vision by continuing to grow the brand in a manner that would make him proud.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his condolences, recognizing Andic’s contributions to Spain’s global reputation in the fashion industry. In a post on X, Sánchez wrote, “My condolences to the family of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, on his tragic death in an accident in the Salnitre de Collbato caves. All my affection and recognition for your great work and business vision, which turned this Spanish brand into a global fashion reference.”

Catalonia’s regional police confirmed the accident, stating that they were notified on Saturday afternoon about a man who had fallen into a deep ravine while visiting the Salnitre de Collbato caves, a popular tourist destination. The victim was later identified as Isak Andic. Police units deployed to the site successfully recovered the body, officials said.

Andic founded Mango in Barcelona in 1984, building the brand into one of Europe’s leading fashion groups. Known for its stylish and affordable collections, Mango has a presence in over 120 markets worldwide. The company reported sales exceeding $3.2 billion in 2023 and continues to expand, with plans to open 20 more stores in the United States next year.

As a non-executive Chairman of the company, Andic’s entrepreneurial journey was lauded internationally. According to Forbes, he had an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion at the time of his death.

Mango’s global success stands as a testament to Andic’s vision, leadership, and innovative spirit. His passing marks a profound loss for the fashion industry and beyond, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and ambition that will continue to inspire.