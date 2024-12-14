Darrang Road Accident: Senior Cop Accused of Hitting On-Duty Constable

A senior police officer has been accused of being allegedly involved in a road accident in Assam’s Darrang district that critically injured a police constable.

The incident involves Himanshu Saharia, a police constable from Dighirpar, who is currently battling for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the accident.

According to Saharia’s family, the vehicle that struck him, bearing registration number AS-03-AB-8227, was allegedly driven by Chandan Jyoti Bora, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dalgaon Police Station. They claim the accident occurred due to the officer’s negligence and have formally lodged a complaint at Dalgaon Police Station, demanding a transparent investigation.

The accident has left Saharia in a critical condition. After the incident, he was rushed to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Guwahati, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Adding to their pain, Saharia’s family alleges that OC Bora has not reached out to check on Saharia’s condition or offer support since the accident. They view this as a glaring lack of responsibility and compassion from someone in a senior position.

“Initially, it was thought that a dumper truck caused the accident, but it was later revealed that the vehicle involved belonged to the OC of the very police station where Saharia was posted,” said a close friend of the injured constable.

Saharia’s father shared additional details about the incident, stating that his son was on duty early in the morning when the OC’s vehicle, allegedly traveling at high speed, struck him before crashing into a tree.

Further details are awaited.