Manipur CM Chairs Emergency Meeting Following Jiribam Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday convened a high-level meeting in Imphal to address the escalating security concerns in the state. The meeting came in the wake of the recent killings in Jiribam, which have heightened tensions across several districts.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister condemned the killings and assured strict action against those responsible. He also highlighted discussions on enhancing law and order and key decisions regarding the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

“Chaired a crucial meeting with ruling MLAs today where we strongly condemned the recent killing of innocents in Jiribam. Rest assured, justice will be ensured and firm action will be taken up against the perpetrators. Key decisions on AFSPA and strengthening law & order were also taken to ensure peace and stability in the state,” he wrote.

The meeting saw participation from National People's Party (NPP) MLA Leishiyo and BJP MLAs Basanta, Premchandra, Keba, Arun, L. Ibocha, Karam Shyam, and L. Sushildro. Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and NPF MLA Kashim Vashum also attended the deliberations.

Senior police officials, including DGP Rajiv Singh, ADG Law and Order Lupheng Kailun, ADG Intelligence Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, and IGPs from Zone 1 and Operations, were present to review the state's law and order situation.

Amid the unrest, the Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in seven districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Churachandpur. The suspension, effective from 5:15 pm on Monday, will remain in place until 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, impacting services like VSAT, broadband (IILL & FTTH), and VPN, except for lease lines and FTTH connections to government offices.

The decision followed a review of the law and order situation and its potential links to internet usage. On Sunday, the state police had imposed a curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts amid ongoing violence.

The violence, which has left six people dead, has further strained the fragile peace in the state, prompting the government to take stringent measures to restore stability.