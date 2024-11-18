Unrest in Manipur: Can 70 CAPF Units & NIA's Involvement Restore Order?

As violence continues to escalate in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to assess the deteriorating security situation in the state. This was the second consecutive day of deliberations aimed at addressing the mounting unrest and stabilizing the region, which has witnessed severe communal clashes and growing protests.

The meeting underscored the urgency of strengthening security forces and restoring order. The Home Ministry has decided to significantly ramp up its security presence, with 50 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) being dispatched to Manipur, bringing the total number of CAPF units in the state to 70. This decision comes in the wake of escalating violence and is seen as a direct response to the intensifying unrest across the region.

Violence Intensifies: Protests and Clashes Over Killings

The recent violence erupted following the tragic killing of six individuals, whose bodies were discovered in Jiribam district after they were allegedly kidnapped by militants. The discovery prompted fresh waves of protests on November 16, 2024, with widespread anger directed at the authorities' inability to control the situation. The violent clashes soon spiraled out of control, leading to curfews being imposed in both Imphal West and East. As the violence spread, the state government also imposed a temporary suspension of internet services in seven districts to prevent the further spread of misinformation and prevent social media-driven violence.

The protests reached a deadly peak on Sunday, when security forces were forced to open fire on protesters in Jiribam. The incident resulted in the death of a 20-year-old individual and further inflamed public anger. The escalating violence also saw mobs targeting and setting fire to the offices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the region, marking a significant breakdown of public trust in the political establishment.

Political Fallout: NPP Withdraws Support, NIA Takes Over Investigations

Amid the growing crisis, political tensions have also come to a head. The National People’s Party (NPP), a key ally of the BJP in the state government, withdrew its support for the ruling coalition, citing the government's failure to restore peace and tackle the violence. This move has compounded the challenges facing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government, leaving the state in political turmoil as well as physical unrest.

In response to the gravity of the situation, the Union Home Ministry has instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of several high-profile cases related to the violence. These include the gunfight in Jiribam district between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kuki insurgents, where at least 11 militants were killed. A separate case of the kidnapping and killing of six individuals has also been handed over to the NIA, emphasizing the seriousness of the violence and the need for a more robust counter-terrorism approach.

Security Challenges: A Deepening Crisis

The security situation in Manipur continues to deteriorate despite the heavy deployment of security forces. The continuing unrest, marked by violent protests, clashes, and retaliatory actions between different factions, reveals a complex web of ethnic tensions, militant insurgencies, and political instability. The state's longstanding ethnic divide, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has been further exacerbated by the recent events, deepening the chasm between competing groups vying for political and territorial control.

Despite the extensive security reinforcements, restoring peace remains an uphill task. The deployment of additional forces comes at a time when locals, already frustrated by the prolonged unrest, are losing faith in the ability of the government to bring lasting peace. With ongoing violence between militants and security forces, the situation on the ground is volatile, and the risk of further bloodshed remains high.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Stronger Intervention and Accountability

As the situation in Manipur continues to spiral out of control, the need for a comprehensive and transparent approach to restore order has never been more pressing. The central government’s decision to deploy additional forces and involve the NIA in the investigation sends a clear signal of its commitment to tackling the crisis head-on. However, the government must also address the root causes of the unrest — including political failure, ethnic tensions, and insurgency — to ensure a lasting resolution. The political instability caused by the NPP’s withdrawal and the public outcry over the state’s response will undoubtedly shape the future of the BJP’s governance in Manipur.

The coming days will be critical in determining whether the central government’s heavy-handed approach will succeed in quelling the unrest or if the violence will continue to claim more lives and disrupt the state further. The people of Manipur, who have long endured ethnic conflict and political instability, are desperate for peace, and it is imperative that the authorities act swiftly and decisively to prevent further escalation.