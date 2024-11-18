Manipur: A Week that Shook the State with Violence, Killings and Protests

The fire of violence has engulfed Manipur for over one and a half years now. The northeastern state has garnered renewed attention with fresh violence, abduction, torching of houses, imposition of AFSPA, curfew, internet suspension and the latest union home minister Amit Shah calling for an urgent meeting. All eyes are now on the North Block as to what comes out of the Home Minister’s meeting.

Let us see how the turns of events in Manipur in a week have again mired down the possibility of the state achieving peace.

1. Jiribam This Time: The ethnically diverse Jiribam district has remained mostly untouched by the violence until recently. On November 7th, a 31-year-old Hmar woman was abducted by suspected insurgents. The post-mortem report of the brutal killing of the woman at Silchar Medical College was extremely disturbing. The report revealed that burns and wounds were found in nearly the entire body of the woman. The report came out about a week after the abduction.

2. Killing & Kidnapping: On the 11th of November a militant group attack was thwarted by security forces which resulted in the killing of 10 armed militants. However, the incident resulted in the kidnapping of three women and three children from a camp in Jiribam.

3. Dead Bodies Found: the dead bodies of the six kidnapped persons from the Jiribam camp were recovered on Friday and Saturday.

4. AFSPA: The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 14th extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in six police stations under five districts of Manipur. The six police station areas where AFSPA was re-imposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

5. Curfew, Internet Suspension: The Manipur government imposed a curfew in Imphal and suspended internet services in seven districts on November 16th following widespread protests demanding justice for the murder of three individuals in Jiribam district

6. Mob Storm CM’S Residence: On November 16th, a mob attempted to storm the private residence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. CM Singh, who was not present at the time, remains safe at his office, according to official sources.

7. Residences of 7 MLAs Vandalized: An irate mob torched and vandalized the residences of seven legislators in Manipur’s capital Imphal. The mob reportedly targeted homes including those of both opposition and ruling party lawmakers. the seven MLAs whose residences were vandalized by the mob are MLA RK Imo, MLA Nishikanta Laishram, MLA Arun, MLA Karam Shyam, MLA Sapam Kunjakishore, MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh; and MLA Leishangthem Susindro Meitei.

8. NPP Withdraws Support from Manipur Govt: The National People's Party (NPP) on November 17th decided to withdraw its support to the Biren Singh-led BJP Government in Manipur keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

9. Manipur Congress MLAs offer to resign: Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra on November 17th announced that he and other party MLAs from Manipur are ready to resign amid escalating violence in the state.

10. Amit Shah to chair meeting: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with officials today. The meeting is expected to feature National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and other senior officials.

11. Protester killed during firing in Jiribam: One protester was killed and another injured in a police firing on the night of November 17th in Jiribam. The incident occurred when security forces resorted to firing to disperse an irate mob that had vandalized public properties and political party offices in the area.