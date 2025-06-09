Manipur Crackdown: Security Forces Nab 23 Militants, Huge Weapons Haul Seized

In a sweeping counter-insurgency drive, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, carried out a series of intelligence-based operations across multiple hill and valley districts of Manipur between May 26 and June 7. These operations, conducted in close coordination with the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, led to the arrest of 23 insurgent cadres and the recovery of a significant cache of weapons, explosives, and other war-like materials.

The operations were launched across Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts. According to an official press release, the crackdown was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of insurgents and the presence of illegal arms and explosives in several sensitive areas.

One of the key breakthroughs came on May 27 in Chadong, Imphal East district, where an operation led to the recovery of five IEDs weighing around 35 kg, all connected in tandem. The Army used a specially trained explosive detection dog to locate the devices. Nearby, a hidden insurgent hideout was also uncovered, yielding two 12-bore rifles, ammunition, explosives, and other military-grade supplies.

Another major success was reported on June 1 in Churachandpur district. Acting on credible inputs, the Army and Manipur Police searched the Khuangmun area and recovered two IEDs, seven weapons—including a .303 rifle and four single-barrel rifles—as well as three improvised mortars and large quantities of ammunition.

In Kakching district, a joint team of the Army and state police launched an operation on June 2 in the Wangoo area, recovering two IEDs weighing approximately 8 kg, along with five firearms including an INSAS rifle, single- and double-barrel rifles, and war-like stores. That same day in Jiribam, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police combed the Rashidpur forest area and found two single-barrel rifles, one double-barrel rifle, an improvised mortar, grenades, and other materials.

On June 5, based on inputs about arms hidden near Thamnapokpi village by Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district, the Army and police recovered four more weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a Sten gun, two 12-bore pistols, and grenades.

The operations continued with a raid in Kotzim, Kangpokpi on June 6, where security personnel recovered eight firearms, including an M16, a bolt-action rifle, three improvised mortars, and other locally-made rifles. The most recent operation took place on June 7 in the Itham Uyok area on the fringes of Imphal East, where nine more weapons were seized. These included rifles, mortars, heavy-calibre launchers, grenades, and other explosives.

All 23 apprehended cadres have been handed over to the Manipur Police, along with the recovered arms and explosives.

