Manipur: Mass Weapons Surrender in Imphal West as Security Forces Tighten Grip

In a significant development, residents of Imphal West in Manipur voluntarily surrendered a substantial cache of weapons at Singjamei Police Station on Saturday.

Advertisment

The surrendered arsenal included an SMC Carbine with a magazine, a double-barrel gun, a country-made rifle with a magazine, a .32 pistol, three 36 HE hand grenades, an LMG magazine, an INSAS magazine, three rounds of AK ammunition, four stun grenades, four tear smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, and a patka helmet.

Similar voluntary surrenders were also reported in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts. At Churachandpur Police Station, locals turned in an SLR 7.62mm rifle with a magazine and three .303 rifles with magazines.

Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations across the hill and valley districts, targeting vulnerable areas. In a raid at Leirongthel Pitra Foothills in Thoubal District, authorities recovered an SLR rifle, four SLR magazines, 105 rounds of AK ammunition, 142 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and three rounds of .303 ammunition.

Further operations in the fringe areas of Gamgiphai, along the Kangpokpi-Imphal West border, led to the recovery of a Pompi gun (cannon) under the jurisdiction of Sapermeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District.

Also Read: War-Like Stores and Weapons Recovered in Manipur; 16 Militants Nabbed