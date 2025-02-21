War-Like Stores and Weapons Recovered in Manipur; 16 Militants Nabbed

Security forces in Manipur conducted a series of successful intelligence-based operations between February 19 and 20, resulting in the apprehension of 16 cadres and the recovery of 23 weapons along with war-like stores. The joint operations, carried out by the Assam Rifles and Indian Army formations under the Spear Corps, targeted several districts across the state.

Advertisment

According to an official release, the operations were executed in the districts of Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Jiribam, and Kakching. Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched multiple area domination and search operations to counter insurgent activities in the region.

In Imphal West and Thoubal districts on February 19, security forces launched area domination patrols in Pheidinga and Bhumpa Khulen, leading to the apprehension of three individuals. Upon interrogation, they were identified as cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party - Progressive War Group (KCP-PWG). The operation resulted in the seizure of one AK-series rifle, one INSAS rifle, one sniper rifle, and a 12-bore weapon, along with war-like stores.

A major breakthrough was achieved on February 20 in Moirang, Bishnupur district, where 13 cadres were apprehended in a cordon and search operation. The detainees were found to be affiliated with the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) insurgent group. Ammunition and war-like stores were also recovered during the raid.

In Imphal West district, acting on specific intelligence, security forces carried out a search operation in Sangaisabi on February 20, resulting in the seizure of one rifle, one sniper rifle, two 9mm pistols, one single-barrel gun, grenades, and various rounds of ammunition.

Another intelligence-based operation in Jiribam district on the same day led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two improvised mortars (Pompi), a bolt-action rifle, a pistol, grenades, explosives, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

An operation launched in Rangkep Lok, Tengnoupal district, resulted in the recovery of four bolt-action rifles, three single-bore rifles, ammunition, and additional war-like stores. Meanwhile, in the Kakching district, an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Singtom led to the recovery of one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and one single-barrel rifle.

All apprehended individuals, along with the seized arms and ammunition, have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Five Arrested in Manipur for Playing Football with Assault Rifles in Viral Video