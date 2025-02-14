Manipur: Heightened Security in Imphal as President's Rule Takes Effect

Security has been increased in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, following the imposition of President's Rule on Thursday due to ongoing ethnic violence and political instability in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu announced the decision after receiving a report from the state governor. This move comes just days after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9, amid escalating violence that has plagued the region for nearly two years.

Under the provisions of Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, President's Rule now places the administrative functions of the state directly under the control of the President, via the Governor. As a result, the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have been transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the authority of the state government.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India by the Union Home Ministry, suspends specific constitutional articles concerning legislative processes and governance to facilitate central administration. This means that all state laws and decisions will now be made by the central government, either through Parliament or the President.

President's Rule can remain in effect for up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval, and during this period, the central government will oversee governance. Fresh elections may be called to elect a new state assembly.

The unrest in Manipur has been driven by violent clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zomi tribes, fueled by disputes over economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence has led to hundreds of deaths and displaced around 60,000 people.

