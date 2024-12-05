"Manipur Needs Peace": Bhaichung Bhutia Expresses Concern Over Unrest

Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur and called on the state and central governments to collaborate with local communities to restore peace.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bhutia described the situation as "very unfortunate" and stressed the need for unity to heal the state.

"Whatever is happening in Manipur is very unfortunate. As a northeastern, it hurts us. We only hope and pray for peace to prevail. Manipur is such a beautiful state with huge tourism potential. I hope the state and central governments work together with the community to bring back peace because that is the most important thing," Bhutia said.

The issue has also been raised in Parliament, with opposition members demanding discussions on the Manipur situation, along with the Adani controversy and Sambhal violence. However, disruptions led to the early adjournment of both Houses during the initial days of the winter session, which began on November 25 and will continue until December 20.

Efforts to ensure peace and stability in Manipur continue, with the Assam Rifles conducting area domination and sanitization operations in Jiribam district on December 1. These operations aim to neutralize threats and enhance vigilance amidst the ongoing tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into three major cases related to recent violence in Manipur. Acting on the Ministry of Home Affairs' orders, the NIA is investigating incidents including the November 11 attack on Borobekra Police Station, during which militants fired at the station, nearby homes, and shops in Jakuradhor Karong, also setting some ablaze. The retaliation by police and CRPF personnel led to a heavy exchange of fire and the recovery of two bodies in subsequent search operations.

Manipur has been gripped by unrest since May 3 last year, when clashes erupted during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.