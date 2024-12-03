Manipur CM Monitoring Assam Evictions; 29 Sent Back for ILP Violations

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that the state government is identifying individuals recently evicted from Assam.

Speaking to the media in Imphal on Monday, Singh said, "I have contacted through home department with the authorities concerned from Assam and they have informed that they have evicted around 500 to 600 day before yesterday. We have also received the list and some people are from the Ukhrul area and other rural areas. We have asked the DC and SP concerned to identify the individuals whether they belong to the particular village or not and to identify since when they have been living there.”

Last week, the Chief Executive Member of Assam’s Karbi Autonomous Council revealed that approximately 500 Kuki families from Manipur had sought refuge in Karbi Anglong district due to ongoing violence in their home state. He announced that these families would be sent back to Manipur and not allowed to settle in Karbi Anglong.

In a related development, Manipur Police deported 29 individuals from Assam working in a bakery in Mayang Imphal Bengoon, Imphal West district, for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) norms.

The Chief Minister clarified that these individuals were apprehended based on suspicions and were found to be from Assam as per their Aadhaar cards.

"Their presence here were in violation of the existing ILP rules of the state govt of Manipur. As per the rules provided under the ILP, only labourers involved in the construction works of government agency and private agency are given ILP. But those particular 29 people were staying in bakery, which is not included in the ILP system.”