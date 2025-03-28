Manipur Police Continues Search for Missing Youth; Arms Seized, Militants Arrested

Security forces in Manipur, led by the state police and assisted by the Assam Rifles and other agencies, have intensified search operations to locate 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who has been missing since March 16.

Mukesh, son of L. Gyanendra Das of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, remains untraceable despite extensive efforts, including intelligence gathering and technical data analysis. Search operations are focused on the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border areas, Joujangtek, and Old Cachar road.

High-level security coordination meetings are being held to strategize further operations. Manipur Police has urged citizens to come forward with any information that could assist in locating Mukesh.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted search and area domination operations across the state, particularly in vulnerable hill and valley districts. During these operations, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from various locations.

In Imphal West’s Langol Housing Complex, security forces seized two SLRs with magazines loaded with 20 rounds, two INSAS rifles with magazines, two SMG carbines, eight bulletproof plates, seven bulletproof vests, and camouflage clothing from a vacant quarter under Lamphel Police Station.

Further seizures were made in Bishnupur district, where a .303 rifle, ammunition, and other military gear were recovered from the Haotak Awang Leikai hill range. In Jiribam district, authorities confiscated three INSAS rifles, two SLRs, and several magazines from Chingdong Leikai.

Security forces also arrested multiple militant cadres linked to banned outfits. On March 27, police arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), from Maibam Chingmang in Bishnupur district for alleged extortion activities targeting the public and brick kilns. Another KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee) cadre, Likmabam Amujao Meitei alias Lakpa (27), was arrested near FCI Godown in Imphal East.

Additionally, two suspected KCP (Taibanganba) cadres—Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh alias Naobi (28)—were arrested from Langthabal Khunou in Thoubal district.

Security forces also dismantled a bunker in Ponlen under Kangpokpi district, setting fire to its remnants.

Meanwhile, efforts to secure transport routes continued, with 357 and 215 vehicles carrying essential goods being escorted along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively. Authorities have ramped up security in vulnerable areas and deployed convoys for the safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 111 checkpoints have been installed across Manipur’s hill and valley districts, with no reported detentions for violations. Security forces remain vigilant to maintain law and order across the state.

