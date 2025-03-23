Mass Shooting at Community Park in Mexico: Three Dead, 15 Injured

A mass shooting incident at Young Park in Mexico’s Las Cruces late Friday night left three people dead and 15 others injured.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. local time, where an unauthorized car show had drawn approximately 200 attendees. Witnesses described chaos as gunfire erupted, with victims ranging in age from 16 to 36 years old receiving on-site treatment or being transported to nearby hospitals.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story revealed that officers recovered between 50 and 60 shell casings, all from handguns, suggesting multiple shooters were involved in the incident.

Among the deceased were two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy. Authorities have not yet released their identities or those of the injured victims.

By Saturday, seven of the injured had been transferred to hospitals in El Paso, Texas. Four others had been treated and released, while the conditions of the remaining four victims remained unclear.

Law enforcement officials are urging witnesses to share any videos or information that could assist in identifying the suspects involved.

“This horrendous, senseless act is a stark reminder of the blatant disregard some individuals in New Mexico have for the rule of law and order,” Chief Story said, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.

Las Cruces Mayor Johana Bencomo expressed her grief on Instagram, writing, “A tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet we always pray and hope it never will.”

Las Cruces, a city located along the Rio Grande River in southern New Mexico, sits approximately 66 kilometers north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

