Trump Renames Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'

In yet another bold move, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Sunday declaring February 9 as the first-ever "Gulf of America Day," marking the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to its new identity as the Gulf of America.

The announcement came as Air Force One soared over the waters now officially dubbed the Gulf of America, on its way to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59.

The renaming follows Trump’s Executive Order 14172, signed on January 20, 2025, which mandated the rebranding of the US Continental Shelf area. This sweeping change affects the region bordered by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, stretching out to the boundaries with Mexico and Cuba.

In a statement from the White House, Trump explained his reasoning: "I took this action in part because, as stated in that Order, "[t]he area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America."

"Today, I am very honoured to recognize February 9, 2025, as the first-ever Gulf of America Day," according to the White House.

"On January 20, 2025, I signed Executive Order 14172 ("Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness"). Among other actions, that Executive Order required the Secretary of the Interior, acting pursuant to 43 U.S.C. 364 through 364f, to "take all appropriate actions to rename as the 'Gulf of America' the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the State of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba in the area formerly named as the Gulf of Mexico," the statement added.

This marks Trump’s first visit to the newly christened Gulf of America, a name now etched in the annals of U.S. history. The White House said the President is calling on officials and Americans nationwide to observe the day with programs, ceremonies, and activities to honor the occasion.

“As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America,” the statement further read.

HAPPY GULF OF AMERICA DAY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hFGMBRKh4S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025

The renaming is part of a larger initiative to reclaim names that embody American pride, with Trump’s administration pledging to restore names that celebrate the country's greatness. Google Maps will soon reflect the updated name of "Gulf of America," once the U.S. Geographic Names System finalizes the change. However, it will remain "Gulf of Mexico" in Mexico, while both names will be displayed internationally.

In a celebratory post on X, Trump shared a video of him signing the proclamation, saying with his signature enthusiasm, “Make America great again, right. That’s what we care about.” Alongside the video, the White House shared an updated map showcasing the Gulf of America, marking this monumental shift in America’s geographic and cultural identity.

