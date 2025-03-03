Daring Midnight Heist in Guwahati’s Dharapur, Dacoits Still at Large

Guwahati witnessed yet another chilling dacoity as a gang of burglars stormed Howrapara, Dharapur, under Azara Police Station, in the dead of night. The criminals brazenly attempted to break into a house while the residents were inside, triggering fear and panic in the locality.

Advertisment

The gang targeted the residence of Mukul Kalita, striking first at his shop around 3:30 AM, where they looted rS 10,000 in cash, along with ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, vehicle registration papers, and other crucial documents. Not stopping there, the miscreants smashed a window and grabbed gold ornaments before turning their attention to the main door.

With ruthless precision, they tried breaking down the front door to barge inside. However, their plan was thwarted when Mukul Kalita, alerted by the commotion, raised an alarm, forcing the gang to flee. The narrow escape sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

"A gang of 4-5 dacoits first targeted my shop in the early hours, looting cash and important documents. Later, they attempted to break into my house, but we realized what was happening and raised an alarm. As neighbors gathered, the gang fled. However, they managed to take my wife's gold ornaments before escaping," said Mukul Kalita.

Azara Police, informed soon after, arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Despite the police’s efforts, the dacoits remain at large, raising serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order in the city.