One Dead, Several Injured In J&K Blast

A bomb blast took place outside a district court complex in Jammu’s Udampur town, killing one and injuring several others.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar said, "A blast took place here in Udhampur town. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. One person has died and fourteen have been injured."

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, at least 13 people have been injured in the incident. He also assured that he is monitoring the situation closely.

"Blast explosion around "Rehri" near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion," Singh tweeted today.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

On Sunday, two persons were killed and around 38 others were injured after a grenade was hurled at security forces in the Srinagar’s Amira Kadal marketplace.

Two people were arrested in connection to the case.

In the CCTV footage, the attackers could be seen hurling the grenade near a parked armored police truck. People were seen running towards safety following the explosion as many who were hit by splinters fell to the ground.

