Meghalaya Holds First-Ever Health Summit in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said the state government is on a mission to completely transform the healthcare system and provide world-class medical services within the state itself. Speaking at the first-ever Health Summit held in Shillong, Sangma said the goal is to ensure that people no longer need to travel outside Meghalaya for treatment.

“Our aim is that anyone who needs medical care should get the best treatment right here in the state. We want people from across the Northeast—and even from neighbouring countries—to look to Meghalaya for healthcare,” he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that the health sector in the state had been ignored for many years, but assured that his government is determined to bring real change. He said the government has set clear goals and is ready to work hard to achieve them. “It’s a big task, but we are prepared. We need to work together—government, private sector, and society—to make this possible,” he said.

At the event, the Chief Minister and Health Minister Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh handed out appointment letters to 164 staff nurses, 78 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and 181 AYUSH professionals. These recruitments are aimed at strengthening healthcare facilities across the state.

Sangma also shared that when his government came to power in 2018, there were over 500 vacant posts for doctors. To fix this, the government set up a special recruitment board and filled those positions within three months.

He acknowledged that many Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and hospitals were earlier in bad shape, but said major investments have been made to improve them.

The Chief Minister said that Meghalaya now spends more than 8% of its total state budget on healthcare—the highest in the country. “This shows where our priorities are. We are investing not just in buildings and equipment, but in real change that benefits people,” he added

Sangma highlighted that digital systems have helped speed up services. For example, ASHA workers now receive their benefits within a week through an online platform. Earlier, these payments used to get delayed due to paperwork.

Hospitals and health centres can also now order medicines online, making sure there is no shortage. “We can now track delays and fix problems quickly because everything is digitized,” the CM said.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the summit marks a new beginning in how the state looks at healthcare. “It’s no longer just a government job. Everyone—communities, private hospitals, and citizens—has a role to play,” she said.

A roundtable was also held at the event where experts discussed how to improve care for diseases like cancer and diabetes, use modern technology, and bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare.

The summit, according to the government, is part of a long-term plan to turn Meghalaya into a major healthcare destination in the Northeast.

