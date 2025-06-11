Whispers in the Hills: Meghalaya Fights Shadows of Blame

Meghalaya, fondly called The Scotland of the East, known for its mist-kissed mountains, cascading waterfalls, and warm, innocent-hearted people, is now caught in an unwelcome storm of judgment. The tragic murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, has turned the spotlight on this peaceful state. But instead of mourning the loss of a life, many across the country have begun unfairly defaming Meghalaya, branding the Northeast as unsafe, uncivilised, and unworthy of trust.

A tragedy tainted by the shadows of old assumptions:

The couple had chosen Meghalaya for their honeymoon, a testament to the state’s allure, not its threat. The incident could have happened anywhere, yet the blame is falling not on the perpetrators, but on the land and its people. Why must Meghalaya bear the burden of a crime it neither created nor condoned?

The people of Meghalaya have responded not with anger, but with unity and grace. In a heartfelt tribute, hundreds in Sohra (Cherrapunji), one of India’s most iconic tourist destinations, walked in a 5-kilometre peace rally, expressing condolences for Raja and reaffirming Meghalaya’s legacy of warmth and safety. From elected leaders like Gavin Mylliem and Shri Titosstarwell Chyne to traditional custodians like the Syiem of Hima Sohra, the message was clear: Meghalaya stands for peace, not prejudice.

Minister Alexander Laloo Hek echoed the sentiment, asserting that the defamation of Meghalaya will not be tolerated and that those wrongly maligning the state owe its people an apology.

But this is not an isolated wound. It is part of a larger, older scar.

Time and again, people from the Northeast have faced racial slurs, exclusion, and ignorance. Labels like “chinki,” “momo,” and false assumptions of “jungles” and “uncivilised tribes” continue to hurt generations. Now, a tragic incident is being used to reinforce these harmful beliefs, and it must stop.

When Safety Is the Concern, Why the Silence Beyond the Hills?

In the very same month, Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Assam’s Dima Hasao, went missing in Uttarakhand after calling her parents to say she was on her way home. Days later, her body was found under mysterious circumstances by a riverbank in Pauri Garhwal. Yet there were no media storms, no questions about Uttarakhand’s safety, no accusations hurled at the North.

Just days later, Shivali Kashyap, another young woman from Assam’s Nazira, was found dead in Ahmedabad. Her family believes she was murdered by her partner, despite his claims that she “fell from a building.” Their pleas for justice remain largely unheard on the national stage. No one is blaming Gujarat. No one is questioning the safety of central India.

Why does judgment rain solely on Meghalaya’s skies?

These incidents, heartbreaking as they are, prove a simple truth: crime knows no region. Tragedies unfold across the country, north, south, east, and west. To blame a state or an entire region for the actions of a few is not only unjust but dangerously divisive.

The people of Meghalaya, and the Northeast at large, are tired of being typecast. Tired of being othered. Tired of being painted with the brush of prejudice. They are asking not just for justice, they are asking for respect. For equality. For an apology.

The hills have spoken, will the nation finally hear?

Let this be a moment of reflection, not reaction. Let it spark unity, not division. Let it remind us all that every corner of India is worthy of dignity, and every Indian deserves to be seen without bias.

