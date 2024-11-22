Meghalaya Youth Collapses At Guwahati Rehab, Later Dies At Hospital

A Meghalaya youth, an inmate at a de-addiction centre on Guwahati outskirts, died after collapsing initially, as per reports on Thursday.

The youth was declared dead by doctors on Wednesday (November 20) while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. He had been admitted there after collapsing at the premises of the rehabilitation centre.

The deceased was identified as Rickleson Joreba from Meghalaya. He was fighting addiction for some time at Alive Again Foundation, a rehab centre Chandrapur, Hatisila in Guwahati, reports stated.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.

Recently, a disturbing incident surfaced from a rehab centre in the Sivasagar district of Assam where a female inmate had to be hospitalised with bruises all over her body after allegedly being assaulted on multiple occasions by a caregiver. The victim's family accused that this went on without their knowledge.

The victim, a mentally vulnerable young woman, was admitted to a rehab named 'Human Welfare Society' in Sivasagar district's Geleki on September 2, this year, by her family for treatment.

According to reports, a caregiver there, identified as Junmoni, allegedly subjected her to severe physical abuse, leaving her with several injuries. As a result of the excessive violence, the woman’s condition worsened, prompting the centre’s authorities to transfer her to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital without informing her family.

The victim's family was later notified, and it was discovered that her entire body had signs of trauma. Disturbing footage of the woman's ordeal has surfaced, highlighting the brutality of the assault.

Also Read: Rehab Centres In Assam To Operate Under New SOPs