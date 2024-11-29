Mathematics Tour: Ed Sheeran to Perform in Shillong in 2025

Ed Sheeran, the global music sensation, is set to make an unforgettable return to India in 2025 with his record-breaking + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour. Among the highly anticipated stops, his performance in Shillong promises to be the crown jewel of the tour, drawing fans from across Northeast India and solidifying the region’s reputation as a cultural hub.

The tour kicks off on January 30 in Pune and will make its way through Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru before reaching the picturesque city of Shillong on February 12, where Sheeran will take the stage at the iconic JN Stadium. This intimate performance, just him, his guitar, and a loop station, will offer fans an up-close and personal experience with the four-time Grammy-winning artist.

Sheeran’s Shillong concert holds special significance, as it marks a rare occasion for Northeast India to host one of the world’s most celebrated artists. The event is expected to attract music lovers from across the region, creating an electric atmosphere and elevating Shillong’s status as a major cultural destination.

Following his sold-out performance in Mumbai earlier this year, Sheeran's 2025 tour is set to be his most extensive Indian tour yet. The setlist will span his decade-long career, with hits like "Shape of You," "Thinking Out Loud," and "Perfect," as well as tracks from his latest album.

Tickets for the tour will be available for HSBC Credit and Debit Cardholders in an exclusive pre-sale starting December 9, 2024, at noon IST on BookMyShow. General ticket sales open on December 11, 2024, at 4 PM IST via BookMyShow and edsheeran.com.

The tour underscores India’s growing prominence as a global live entertainment hub, with Sheeran’s performances extending beyond the metros and bringing world-class music to fans across the country. The Shillong concert, in particular, is expected to boost tourism and local economies, making it a must-see event for fans and music lovers alike.

With over 200 million records sold globally and 12 tracks in Spotify’s Billions Club, Sheeran continues to define the sound of his generation. His return to India is a momentous occasion for music fans, especially in Shillong, where his acoustic brilliance and soulful storytelling will create a concert experience to remember.

Ed Sheeran’s India tour is supported by HSBC India, NEXA, Royal Challenge American Pride Soda, and Meghalaya Tourism.