Meitei and Kuki Delegation Leave for Delhi Ahead of Manipur Peace Talks

Separate delegations representing the Meitei and Kuki communities departed for New Delhi on Friday to participate in peace talks initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed at resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. The discussions, scheduled for April 5, mark a renewed effort by the Centre to broker peace between the two deeply divided groups.

The northeastern state has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 2023, resulting in over 250 fatalities and the displacement of thousands. Despite multiple attempts at reconciliation, tensions have persisted on the ground.

According to sources from both communities, the Meitei delegation includes six representatives — three each from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). The AMUCO team is led by President Nanda Luwang and includes senior advisors Ito Tongram and Dr. Dhanabir Laishram. The FOCS team, known for its vocal advocacy on Meitei issues, also confirmed its participation in the upcoming talks.

In parallel, a delegation from the Kuki side, comprising members of the Zomi Council, Hmar Inpi, and Kuki Zo Council, has also reached the national capital. Sources from the Kuki groups confirmed that their representatives were invited to the dialogue as part of the Centre’s outreach initiative.

Just days before the talks, Kuki leaders based in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district outlined three key conditions for their participation. These included a strict separation of movement between Meiteis and Kukis in areas dominated by the other group, a minimum six-month cessation of hostilities to enable dialogue, and the establishment of a structured and meaningful negotiation framework during the ceasefire period. It remains unclear whether the Centre has officially agreed to these terms.

The roots of the current conflict can be traced back to a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ held in May 2023 across the hill districts of Manipur. The protest was organised in opposition to the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community, a move that triggered widespread unrest and inter-community violence.

Amid the prolonged instability, the central government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Since then, the Centre has intensified its efforts to bring both sides to the negotiating table, with hopes that this round of talks will lay the foundation for long-term peace.