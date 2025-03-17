"Met with Hostility and Betrayal": PM Modi Slams Pakistan on Lex Fridman's Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized Pakistan’s continued role in fostering terrorism, asserting that the world is no longer uncertain about the origins of terror. Speaking in a podcast with Lex Fridman on Sunday, Modi accused Pakistan of repeatedly responding to India’s peace efforts with hostility and betrayal.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister stated with deep concern that time and again, Pakistan has become the epicenter of terror, causing immense suffering not just to India but to the entire world. Reflecting on his early diplomatic outreach, Modi recalled inviting then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, hoping for a fresh start in India-Pakistan relations.

"Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace," Modi said.

Emphasizing the desire for stability, PM Modi suggested that even the people of Pakistan long for peace, having endured years of unrest and terror.

Speaking about his first-term initiatives to mend ties with Pakistan, the Prime Minister noted that his efforts did not yield the desired results.

"It was a diplomatic gesture unlike any in decades. The very people who once questioned my approach to foreign policy were taken aback when they learned I had invited all SAARC heads of state and our then President Pranab Mukherjee beautifully captured that historic gesture in his memoir," Modi said.